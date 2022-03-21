Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEFGet Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JEF opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,065,000 after purchasing an additional 563,500 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,427,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,396,000 after purchasing an additional 84,059 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

