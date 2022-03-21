Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to “Buy”

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.41 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674,569 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,173,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,711 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $7,398,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

