Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Carrier Global Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Carrier Global in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

NYSE CARR opened at $47.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

