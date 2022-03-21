Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Floor & Decor in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $103.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $145.89.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $354,734,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,975,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $96,997,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after purchasing an additional 333,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after purchasing an additional 332,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

