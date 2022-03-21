Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Natura &Co in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Natura &Co’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NTCO opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Natura &Co has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $23.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the second quarter worth $222,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 65.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 74,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 100.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter valued at about $283,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

