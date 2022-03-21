Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PetIQ, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PetIQ in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

PETQ has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $24.11 on Monday. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $709.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 11.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 206.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 251,182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 12.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

