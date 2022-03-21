Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Smartsheet Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMAR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

Smartsheet stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,487,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,988,000 after purchasing an additional 140,053 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,283,000 after acquiring an additional 31,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

