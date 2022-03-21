Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Howard Hughes Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Howard Hughes in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Howard Hughes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE:HHC opened at $98.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.16. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

