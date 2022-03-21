JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $5.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.52 per share, with a total value of $3,528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 655,000 shares of company stock worth $14,985,750 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD opened at $24.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

