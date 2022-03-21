Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €32.12 ($35.30) and last traded at €32.10 ($35.27). 153,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 191,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.34 ($34.44).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jenoptik currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €35.86 ($39.40).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.