JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) SVP Varadheesh Chennakrishnan Sells 906 Shares

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) SVP Varadheesh Chennakrishnan sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $10,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JOAN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 504,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.29 million and a P/E ratio of 8.96. JOANN Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

About JOANN (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

