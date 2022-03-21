Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Jobchain (JOB) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $53,319.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00036664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00108390 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,713,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

