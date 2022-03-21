John C. Kennedy Purchases 3,100 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John C. Kennedy bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $16,027.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
HZN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.15. 22,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,976. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31. Horizon Global Co. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $141.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.81.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Global in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Horizon Global (Get Rating)
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
