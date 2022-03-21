John C. Kennedy Purchases 3,100 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John C. Kennedy bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $16,027.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HZN stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.15. 22,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,976. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31. Horizon Global Co. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $141.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.81.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Global in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth about $19,989,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Horizon Global by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,744,000. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

