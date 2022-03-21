John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Stock Position Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 270.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $52.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.82.

