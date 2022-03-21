John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 2,500 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $11,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $12,780.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $13,470.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $12,810.00.
  • On Thursday, December 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $31,700.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00.

Shares of BurgerFi International stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 107,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,033. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $16.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BurgerFi International by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BurgerFi International by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in BurgerFi International by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

