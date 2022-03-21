Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Trust Co. of Vermont’s 8th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,431 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.62. The company had a trading volume of 87,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,896. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.20. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

