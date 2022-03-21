Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.6% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

JNJ opened at $174.84 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.20. The firm has a market cap of $459.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

