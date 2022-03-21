Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $176.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,896. The firm has a market cap of $464.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

