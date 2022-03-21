Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson Matthey in a report issued on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JMPLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.41) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.64) to GBX 2,320 ($30.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,063.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $51.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

