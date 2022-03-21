Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 14,025 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.29, for a total value of $3,931,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MORN traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.01. 169,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.79. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,670,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,313,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.