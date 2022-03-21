JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 66,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $140.10 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

