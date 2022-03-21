JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after buying an additional 541,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after buying an additional 1,403,825 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.65. 12,444,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,796,600. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $412.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

