JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Cut by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 7.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 144,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,297 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078,737 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.
