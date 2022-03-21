JulSwap Market Cap Hits $10.49 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 2% against the dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $414,794.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,453 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

