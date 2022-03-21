Jupiter 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $206,491.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $13.75 million and $206,491.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.56 or 0.07090013 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,083.67 or 1.00146960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041261 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,190,436 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.