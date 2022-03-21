Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Just Eat plc (OTCMKTS:JSTTY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 4,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.
About Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Just Eat (JSTTY)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.