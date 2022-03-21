Karen L. Parkhill Sells 682 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $108.75. 8,204,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,953,108. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average of $113.51. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

