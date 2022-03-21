Karen L. Parkhill Sells 682 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE MDT traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $108.75. 8,204,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,953,108. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average of $113.51. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
