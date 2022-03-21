Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Up 19.8%

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) shares shot up 19.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.03. 106,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 105,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54.
Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)
