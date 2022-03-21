Kava (KAVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $578.63 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Kava has a total market capitalization of $578.63 million and approximately $42.17 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for $3.55 or 0.00008501 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00210094 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00026611 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.00423748 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00055506 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 170,559,725 coins and its circulating supply is 163,106,601 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.