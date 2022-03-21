KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $14.15

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.15, but opened at $13.29. KE shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 608,440 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.54 and a beta of -1.23.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,856,000 after purchasing an additional 755,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KE by 1,656.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719,482 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of KE by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,220 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of KE by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

