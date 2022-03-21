Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market cap of $16,012.24 and $4.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00013521 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000073 BTC.

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

