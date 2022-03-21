Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 386 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after buying an additional 230,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI opened at $409.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.92. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.60 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

