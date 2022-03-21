Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.