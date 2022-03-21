Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $103.01 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $111.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.67.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

