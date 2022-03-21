Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Etsy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after buying an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 519,307 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.53.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,031,654 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $148.00 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.17.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.