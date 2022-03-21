Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating) by 1,090.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,421 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBCG. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 361.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,005.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.