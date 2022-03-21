Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 11,361 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,631,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,481.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 60,545 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 334.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after buying an additional 72,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP stock opened at $106.21 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.65.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.