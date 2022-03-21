Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $479.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $508.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $571.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

