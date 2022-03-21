Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,669,000 after buying an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $275.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.65 and a 52-week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

