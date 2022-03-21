Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,981 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,200,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,607,000 after buying an additional 1,210,488 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,125,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,661,000 after buying an additional 565,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,399,000 after buying an additional 2,607,752 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,740,000 after buying an additional 78,179 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,351,000 after buying an additional 283,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $34.38 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

