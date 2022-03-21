Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,645 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Kellogg by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,325 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $60.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,330 shares of company stock worth $21,140,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

