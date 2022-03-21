Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV opened at $205.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.44. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $179.46 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.