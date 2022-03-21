Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Shares of FANG opened at $131.45 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $142.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

