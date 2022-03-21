Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.73 Million Stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,730 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.58% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 46,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $49.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $70.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

