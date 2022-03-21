Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after acquiring an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after acquiring an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after acquiring an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $577.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.73 and a beta of 1.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $598.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $523.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.07.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,376 shares of company stock worth $30,444,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.