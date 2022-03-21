Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $14,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $4,520,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,770,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

NYSE:BABA opened at $108.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $245.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.39. The company has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

