Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Sony Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Sony Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $106.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.79. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

