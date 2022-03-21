Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,025,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $402,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $154.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $157.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

