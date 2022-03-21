Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $241.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

