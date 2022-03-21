Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 23,765 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,765 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $129.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $113.64 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.85.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

